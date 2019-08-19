BJP MP Gopal Shetty’s 150 km ‘Padayatra’ commenced from Mumbai North constituency on August 15, whereas Prime Minister Modi has asked all BJP MPs to follow the footsteps of Gandhiji and go on Padayatra from October 2 Gandhi Jayanti. Gandhi Jayanti is a national festival celebrated in India to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi born on October 2, 1869. It is celebrated annually on October 2, and is one of the three national holidays of India.

Gopal Shetty has decided to address people’s issues, and began his Padayatra in the Mumbai North constituency to pay solidarity to the scrapping of Article 370.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all the BJP Members of the Parliament to complete the 150 km march in order to understand the problems of people and create awareness among them at large. Following the directives, Mumbai North Member of Parliament (MP) Gopal Shetty has begun his 150 km march. Talking about the same Gopal Shetty said, “The Padayatra was held at Dahisar and many BJP leaders such as Dahisar MLA Manisha Chaudhari. Vinod Shelar, Shrikant Pandey, Karunashankar Oza participated while commencement of yatra.” Gopal Shetty also informed that in the coming three weeks, he aims to complete the 150 km ‘Padayatra’ in the Mumbai North constituency.

The first phase of the Padayatra has already been completed from Borivali. In the second phase residents of Dahisar had participated in the Padayatra. As per the instructions of PM, all BJP leaders would be undertaking Padayatras of their constituencies between October 2 and 31, the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel respectively. They would be following the legacy of Gandhi by connecting people close to them. The leaders are supposed to reach out every citizen, listen to their grievances, complaints or queries and give feed back to PM Modi so that people’s voices can be addressed and problems resolved. Gopal Shetty has also demanded the construction of a memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Korakendra, Borivali (W).