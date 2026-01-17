BJP Tops Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Civic Polls, AIMIM Secures Strong Second Spot 2

The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single largest party in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections on Friday, winning 57 of the 115 seats in the civic body.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen finished second with 33 seats, consolidating its position as a major force in the city’s municipal politics.

The BJP secured 57 victories from the 93 seats it contested. Its Mahayuti ally, the Shiv Sena, contested 96 seats but managed to win only 13. The two allies chose to contest the elections independently.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) won six seats, while the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi secured four. The Indian National Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) managed to win one seat each.

The results mark a significant shift from the 2015 civic elections, when the undivided Shiv Sena had won 29 of the 113 seats and the BJP had secured 22. The AIMIM, which had won 25 seats in the previous election, improved its tally this time.

The outcome underscores the BJP’s growing dominance in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar while highlighting AIMIM’s expanding footprint in the city’s local governance landscape.