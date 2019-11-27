Devendra Fadnavis is one such Chief Minister of Maharashtra who resigned twice in a month, who boasted about his coming back but had to step down within 48 hours. His resignation paved the way for the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to form government in Maharashtra. The question though is, can this ideologically incompatible parties work together to provide a stable government? But leaving the ideology issues, Sena-NCP and Congress have all experienced ministers in their party who can give stable government to Maharashtra. Moreover, Sharad Pawar will never let lose anything. The experience of NCP-Congress and manpower of Shiv Sena can become lethal combination in this state and other may follow same pattern in upcoming elections. These three have broken the ice and made it very embarrassing for BJP and Modi’s wave. BJP always projected itself as pure and pious Ganga (holy river where all the sins can be washed out) of these times. One dip and you are free from your immoralities. You have murdered somebody? Raped a woman and caused a couple of suicide? Nothing matters. BJP was the only truth. When BJP formed alliance with PDP in Kashmir it was projected as step taken in national interest, you have to believe it.

The alliance of Sena-NCP-Congress may last till Shiv Sena is able to be in the saddle of power. Or Sena is getting it’s due unhindered. The three-party alliance may be in power till the Congress is amused of the alliance and is in its comfort zone. Also the alliance may be in power till those who are not successful in getting ministry are not revolting. Sena-NCP-Congress alliance may be in power if the alliance is not demanding from its constituents. If Shiv Sena is forced to forego its core Hindutva ideology or Congress forced to dilute it’s secular credentials etc., may bring an end to the alliance. If any of the three parties get a more lucrative offer, then too the alliance falls. If the differences between the three parties turn into daily verbal exchanges, leaving a bad taste, the alliance may come to an end. Earlier such daily brats have led to the fall of governments and may happen again. Ask the news channels, they would tell you what a masterstroke it was when BJP formed the coalition government in Kashmir. So, when BJP cries foul about Shiv Sena cheating Maharashtra by attempting to form government with support of NCP and Congress, there is absolutely no reason why you should trust it.

Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena combine to represent a larger section of the society than BJP in Maharashtra. Anything that’s anti-BJP is not a mandate. Maharashtra is a big state with largest economy in India so Congress would not try to withdraw power and moreover after losing Karnataka they would be happy with this Consolation price. Financial capital of India will be run by a hardcore Mumbaikar. Sharad Pawar will run remote controlled government. Alliance with Shiv Sena will help NCP to gain foothold in areas like Mumbai and Konkan and Sharad Pawar is known as Friendly politician who would be happy working with Thackerays. Congress is practically run by NCP leaders so it’s like NCP has 98 MLAs which is enough for strong government until something strange happens and government falls. Well, let us leave this debate to the time ahead.

Right now, it is important to notice is the slap given to arrogant BJP by all others. With just a day left for Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, a senior BJP leader and former state minister has in hindsight suggested the BJP should not have taken into confidence Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. Ajit has always wanted to break free from the Congress shadow, while Pawar senior, given his national ambitions still commands way more respect from his partymen than Ajit dada does, and what is more, the young old man holds an iron grip over his party’s rank. With that, for the umpteenth time in three decades, Pawar, the uncle, prevailed over his nephew Ajit Pawar, and tactfully made him fall in line. Pawar probably knew of his nephew’s awkwardness with the three-party coalition, but may not have gauged his intentions to revolt and cross over to the BJP in the manner he did. The latest bid was, by far, one of the most serious attempts by Ajit to come out of the shadow of his uncle and wrest control of the NCP. But the attempt failed for the same reasons which have existed for the past two decades since the formation of Pawar’s regional outfit, with the addition of some more. In a political career spanning over five decades, Pawar has engineered ruptures in political parties, including his own. He has lived through defections.

Ambitions are a part of a political life; deceit to acquire power too – he knows it and has seen it all. What was new this time around was that the lessons from his playbook came visiting him – a split in his close-knit family and a political camp which was stopping him from forming a government in Maharashtra. Now the things are settled and with new government Maharashtra will write one new chapter. The Shiv Sena will have 15 ministers in Uddhav Thackeray’s council of ministers in Maharashtra while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will get the deputy chief minister’s post and 13 other ministerial berths. The Congress which is the third party in the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition is tipped to bag the assembly Speaker’s post and 13 ministerial berths. Top leaders of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress discussed power sharing formula after staking claim to form the government. Chief minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Ahmed Patel were present at the meeting of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena MLAs. Thackeray, who will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state on Thursday, met Pawar separately earlier in the day to fine tune the formation of the new council of ministers. Pawar had also met senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, K C Venugopal and others before his talks with Thackeray. Pawar has been at the centre of government formation talks among the three parties ever since the Sena reached out to the NCP and the Congress for an alliance. Going of BJP and emerging as successor Shiv Sena and its unexpected alliance has written new chapter in Maharashtra politics. Here after BJP in opposition would be more aggressive and they will try their best to cripple Uddhav Thackeray government, until then they would not sit silent.

