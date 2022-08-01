Image: Agencies

Uddhav Thackeray said the ED raid at party MP Sanjay Raut’s home was part of a dangerous plot that was being played out leaving behind all shame. This, he said, was nothing but authoritarianism.

According to Thackeray, the plan was to destroy the Shiv Sena-Thackeray bond and make sure the Sena that is left after that is like a cow that is tied up in the BJP’s goshala (cowshed).

He was addressing Thane party workers led by MP Rajan Vichare and late Sena leader Anand Dighe’s nephew Kedar Dighe at Matoshree.

Thackeray reiterated that governor B S Koshyari had no moral authority to occupy the post anymore after his remarks on the Marathi people, and said Sunday’s developments were the next stage of the same chapter.

“The BJP’s conspiracy is to divide the Hindus as Marathi and non-Marathi and run over the Marathi people.