Union Minister Narayan Rane along with Keshav Upadhye, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, chaired a press conference in reply to Sanjay Raut’s earlier symposium. The press conference was held at the BJP office in Mumbai this evening; Rane attacked Sanjay Raut over numerous issues. Rane alleged that the Raut is eyeing Uddhav Thackeray’s chair, he said Raut has got a supari to remove Thackeray from the CM’s post and appoint himself in his chair, he was indirectly hinting at Sharad Pawar.

When Uddhav Thackeray first went to meet Sharad Pawar to discuss the formation of the government, Sanjay Raut and Aditya Thackeray were with him. Uddhav ji doesn’t understand that Sanjay Raut is undermining him. Sanjay Raut knows that today or tomorrow the CM’s post will be vacant,” said Rane. (Rane did not say why would CM’s post be vacant?) or Rane was trying to instigate Uddhav Thackeray?

Yesterday, Sanjay Raut was not conveyed or supported by prominent Shiv Sena leaders, there were some not much-known leaders but known faces were missing. Raut made his grand entry to Shiv Sena Bhavan and it was more of a strong show. He tried opening the window panes of Sena Bhawan, exactly like Balasaheb used to do but somehow those doors did not open. There were cameras chasing him from his Samna office to Sena Bhavan, in anticipation of some big expose, but his hollow press conference and aggressively abusive language were upsetting for many audiences including the media. Nevertheless, Raut Successfully projected himself larger than life, which has not gone well with his colleagues. Sanjay Raut really doesn’t need outside enemies to damage him. We cannot ignore the fact that he has gone all over India with the flagship of Shiv Sena. Maybe that is what is becoming the actual hindrance?

Rane was very sarcastic in his statements but his questions were corner Raut. Since Rane joined BJP, his prime focus was an attack on Shiv Sena, time and again he demeaned Sena leaders including Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya. This time it was his official turn to take on ruling party leaders. If Rane was so much worried about Uddhav Thackrey, why was he talking about slapping him?

Sanjay Raut’s press conference held at Shiv Sena Bhavan on Tuesday heated up the political mesosphere in the state, many BJP leaders questioned the stand of Raut. Sanjay Raut had retorted to the allegations made against the BJP. He alleged that certain BJP leaders tried to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra and claimed that central agencies are being misused with the aim of bringing down the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra. Stressing that the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra government cannot be toppled, Raut said that the allegations levelled by the probe agencies against the Shiv Sena leaders and Thackerays’ are false.

Rane told media that Sanjay Raut joined Shiv Sena on June 2, 1992, as an editor. After being expelled from Marmik, he went to Lokprabha. He then wrote several articles against Balasaheb Thackeray. But Rane did not clarify how Balasaheb agreed to give him a job at Saamana if he was so critical about senior Thackeray. As Rane stated that Balasaheb had said that Sanjay Raut was looking into how to set fire into the house, then what made Balasaheb get Raut in his camp? Who made him Executive Editor of Marathi newspaper Saamana, published by then published by Balasaheb Thackeray? Is he questioning the integrity of senior Thackeray? Well, the matter is that Sanjay Raut alleged BJP, BJP should ask for the proof against the claims he made. But scathing attacks on irrelevant topics is a waste of time. Sanjay Raut is also the writer of Thackeray, a biopic about Bal Thackeray, released in 2019.

Rane said Raut became restless after Praveen Raut’s interview with ED, further Rane asked for the proof to present instead of alleging opposition leaders. He also questioned Raut’s relationship with Mumbai’s businessman Sujit Patkar and his partnership in Raut’s daughter’s company. Rane raised a number of questions on the motives behind Raut’s allegations. Raut had also earlier questioned the intentions of BJP behind unleashing investigative agencies after his family members. Raut already explained his daughter’s company has nothing to do with Sujit Patker, well this topic is a matter of investigation.

On the other hand, BJP’s other leader Kirit Somaiya told the media that on February 18 he would be going to Korlai village regarding the controversial issue of 19 bungalows. All eyes are now on the allegations of 19 bungalows. Sanjay Raut said there are no such bungalows; Kirit Somaiya asked if there are no bungalows then why paid the rent. The Gram Panchayat has shown a valuation of Rs 5.42 lakh. Gram Panchayat had differed from Somaiya’s allegations.

BJP and Shiv Sena leaders locked horns over proving the wrong of the other side. Shiv Sena is in power if they have any proof or conclusive evidence of BJP leader’s scams and corruption, they should arrest them or at least lawfully take some action. There is no point in lingering on press conferences, at the same time if Sena Leaders have not done any wrong, then they should not bother about ED, CBI or other investigative agencies. History is evident how Jaya Lalitha or Mamata Banerjee, were haunted by ED and CBI but their governments never collapsed. In election seasons power play is predictable from the opposite sides, one needs to know how to deal with them.

Any suggestions, comments or disputes with regards to this article send us at feedback@afternoonvoice.com