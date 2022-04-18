BJP called out for a ‘Poll Khol’ campaign to expose BMC’s corruption. A screen mounted on a mobile van beaming speeches of BJP MLAs on the alleged corruption in BMC was launched, kick-starting the party’s ‘Pol Khol’ campaign for the BMC election.

Kishori Pednekar, Mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation told Afternoon Voice, “We welcome this Pol Khol drive if BJP is going to speak the truth and not the fabricated agenda. During the Pandemic things were very costly, there was a lack of manpower, and the situation was panic. One rupee cost us double its rate but we were focused on resolving issues that looking at the rate card.”

“Our priority was people and their wellbeing, BJP did politics even during the pandemic by creating panic among people. For them, the only agenda is winning elections and they can go to any extent of telling lies. I want them to speak their side of flaws too, let them start with their Poll Khol first,” Pednekar further said.

BJP Mumbai president Mangal Prabhat Lodha urged party workers to go door-to-door, explaining the corruption in BMC that is resulting in poor quality of life for Mumbaikars. BJP leader Ashish Shelar told reporters that during the agitation party workers will sensitize people about “how the party in power is not doing justice to their demands.” It is a preparation for the BMC polls and will improve the party’s base in the city, he added.

All the civic polls are postponed because of the OBC quota issue. As many as 12 senior leaders of the BJP will tour the state from April 15 to 30 to strengthen the party’s base not just for upcoming local governing body polls but for 2024 general elections too, Shelar said.