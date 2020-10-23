Black Market Of Controlled Essential Commodities On Rise, Strict Action Against The Perpetrators

- Advertisement -

Government to ensure that there is no irregularity in the supply and distribution of food grains, gas cylinders and petrol-diesel to non-beneficiary ration card holders who are not covered under the National Food Security Scheme (NFSA), Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Atmanirbhar Bharat Yojana and Rashtriya Annasuraksha Yojana. Also, a total of 44 vigilance teams have been formed under the Ration Office.

The vigilance team has taken action under the Essential Commodities Act 1955 during the lockdown period. 158.48 quintals of wheat and 26.25 quintals of rice were seized from truck number MH04 GR4696 in case of illegal transportation of controlled food grains in Andheri division. Crime record no. An offense has been registered under 132 / 2020 dated 10.09.2020. A total of Rs.17, 22,388.87 /- has been seized in the case. In Dahisar division, truck number MH10CR4197, rice 163.50 quintals, wheat 424.50 quintals and other items were seized from MHB. A case has been registered at Police, Thane, Borivali under G.No. No. 17/2020 dated 23.09.2020. A total of Rs. 35, 80,723 /- has been seized in the case.

A total of 60 cylinders of domestic use and tempo number MH04FP7182 have been seized in Byculla division for illegally filling gas in a second cylinder through a steel pipe from a domestic gas cylinder has been done. A total of Rs. 1,46,670 /- has been seized in the case.

Unlicensed storage and transportation of controlled rations in Kanjurmarg division, Bolero pickup no MH 06 BW 0523 and truck MH 03 VC 1233, 103.50 quintals of wheat has been seized and a case has been registered at Kanjurmarg Police Thane, Mumbai under VSTGNO No. 46/2020 dated 17.10.2020. A total of Rs. 16, 79,794 /- has been seized in the case. A case has been registered at Kanjurmarg Police Station under Crime Record No. 49/2020 dated 20.10.2020. A total embezzlement of Rs. 1, 02,103 /- has been found in the case.