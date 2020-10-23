Saturday, October 24, 2020
Support Parallel Media
Home City News Mumbai Black Market Of Controlled Essential Commodities On Rise, Strict Action Against The...
City NewsMumbai

Black Market Of Controlled Essential Commodities On Rise, Strict Action Against The Perpetrators

A total of 44 vigilance teams have been formed under the Ration Office.

Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice
- Advertisement -

ration, transport, essential commodities, ration card

Government to ensure that there is no irregularity in the supply and distribution of food grains, gas cylinders and petrol-diesel to non-beneficiary ration card holders who are not covered under the National Food Security Scheme (NFSA), Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Atmanirbhar Bharat Yojana and Rashtriya Annasuraksha Yojana. Also, a total of 44 vigilance teams have been formed under the Ration Office.

- Advertisement -

The vigilance team has taken action under the Essential Commodities Act 1955 during the lockdown period. 158.48 quintals of wheat and 26.25 quintals of rice were seized from truck number MH04 GR4696 in case of illegal transportation of controlled food grains in Andheri division. Crime record no. An offense has been registered under 132 / 2020 dated 10.09.2020. A total of Rs.17, 22,388.87 /- has been seized in the case. In Dahisar division, truck number MH10CR4197, rice 163.50 quintals, wheat 424.50 quintals and other items were seized from MHB. A case has been registered at Police, Thane, Borivali under G.No. No. 17/2020 dated 23.09.2020. A total of Rs. 35, 80,723 /- has been seized in the case.

A total of 60 cylinders of domestic use and tempo number MH04FP7182 have been seized in Byculla division for illegally filling gas in a second cylinder through a steel pipe from a domestic gas cylinder has been done. A total of Rs. 1,46,670 /- has been seized in the case.

- Advertisement -

Unlicensed storage and transportation of controlled rations in Kanjurmarg division, Bolero pickup no MH 06 BW 0523 and truck MH 03 VC 1233, 103.50 quintals of wheat has been seized and a case has been registered at Kanjurmarg Police Thane, Mumbai under VSTGNO No. 46/2020 dated 17.10.2020. A total of Rs. 16, 79,794 /- has been seized in the case. A case has been registered at Kanjurmarg Police Station under Crime Record No. 49/2020 dated 20.10.2020. A total embezzlement of Rs. 1, 02,103 /- has been found in the case.

- Advertisement -
Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice

Related Articles

Mumbai

Nitin Raut On Power Outage Says “Possibility Of Sabotage Can’t Be Ruled Out”

Afternoon Voice - 0
Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut has said on Wednesday that the possibility of sabotage can’t be ruled out in the power outage incident in...
Read more
Mumbai

Power supply in Mumbai, MMR region, Thane will be restored in next one hour, says Energy Minister Raut

Afternoon Voice - 0
Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Monday said the power supply in Mumbai and Thane will be restored in the next one hour. The...
Read more
Mumbai

TRP scam: Republic TV CEO grilled by Mumbai Crime Branch

Afternoon Voice - 0
The Crime Branch of Mumbai grilled Vikas Khanchandani the chief executive of Republic TV in the TRP rigging case. The source of the crime...
Read more

Most Popular

Balutedars demand reservation, call to revoke amendment of Article 366

Top News Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Leader of OBC Bhatakya Vimukta and ex-Congress MLC, Haribhau Rathod has called for the cancellation of the amendment in the constitution that deprives the...
Read more

Happy Dussehra Dear Readers – Celebrate The End Of Evil By The Good

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Many people of the Hindu faith observe Dussehra through special prayer meetings and food offerings to the gods at home or in temples throughout...
Read more

Black Market Of Controlled Essential Commodities On Rise, Strict Action Against The Perpetrators

Mumbai Afternoon Voice - 0
Government to ensure that there is no irregularity in the supply and distribution of food grains, gas cylinders and petrol-diesel to non-beneficiary ration card...
Read more

Centre Imposes Stock Limit On Onion Traders To Check Prices

Business Afternoon Voice - 0
To contain onion prices, the Centre on Friday imposed stock holding limit on retail and wholesale traders till December 31 to improve the domestic...
Read more
Load more

EDITORIAL

Happy Dussehra Dear Readers – Celebrate The End Of Evil By The Good

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Many people of the Hindu faith observe Dussehra through special prayer meetings and food offerings to the gods at home or in temples throughout...
Read more

India sum up to almost 12% of the world’s smoking population

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
The Indian tobacco industry is one of the largest commercial sectors and an important source of direct and indirect employment in many regions of...
Read more

By Letting Khadse Go, BJP Lost OBC Pockets Of The State?

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Maharashtra BJP’s senior leader Eknathrao Ganpatrao Khadse was aspiring to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in 2014.
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Centre Imposes Stock Limit On Onion Traders To Check Prices

Business Afternoon Voice - 0
To contain onion prices, the Centre on Friday imposed stock holding limit on retail and wholesale traders till December 31 to improve the domestic...
Read more

Balutedars demand reservation, call to revoke amendment of Article 366

Top News Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Leader of OBC Bhatakya Vimukta and ex-Congress MLC, Haribhau Rathod has called for the cancellation of the amendment in the constitution that deprives the...
Read more

By Letting Khadse Go, BJP Lost OBC Pockets Of The State?

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Maharashtra BJP’s senior leader Eknathrao Ganpatrao Khadse was aspiring to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in 2014.
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Mumbai's English tabloid with Millions of readership in Print & Digital. The only parallel media house of India.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsmakers Publications Pvt. Ltd.