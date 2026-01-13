BMC Gears Up for 2026 Civic Polls, Over 1 Crore Voters Expected to Cast Ballots 2

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said it is fully prepared to conduct the 2026 civic body elections, with arrangements in place to ensure a smooth and orderly polling process across Mumbai.

According to an official statement, more than one crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the elections. Around 1,700 candidates are contesting the polls, with women candidates outnumbering their male counterparts, reflecting a growing participation of women in local governance.

To facilitate the electoral process, the civic body has deployed nearly 13,000 presiding and polling officers across polling stations, supported by an equal number of assistant presiding officers. In addition, about 13,000 security personnel, including support staff, have been engaged to maintain law and order during polling and on the counting day.

The BMC said all logistical and administrative preparations have been completed, underscoring its readiness to conduct the elections efficiently and ensure a safe voting environment for citizens.