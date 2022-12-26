Representative: Image

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA has written to the Maharashtra government alleging that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) spent around Rs 35 crore on five-star hotel stays for its officials during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha demanded a probe by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against civic officials who allegedly spent around Rs 35 crore in 2020 and 2021. “Such behaviour throws light on the BMC caring little about lives of the common people, but keeping its officers in five-star hotels,” Kotecha wrote, claiming that the expenditure was to the tune of Rs 34.6 crore. (PTI)