The Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena alleged on Wednesday that civic chief Iqbal Chahal was deliberately sitting on the resignation of Rutuja Latke, a BMC clerk and the group’s nominee for the Andheri East assembly bypoll, under pressure from the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

Sena MLC and ex-minister Anil Parab claimed there was pressure on Rutuja from the Shinde faction to either pull out of the race or join their faction for her resignation to be accepted.The bypoll has been necessitated by the death of Sena MLA and Rutuja’s husband, Ramesh Latke