Mumbai is geared up to close all the covid jumbo centres and a field hospital in a phased manner as covid cases have been declining in the past few months according to BMC.

BMC closed three jumbo centres after phase one while others are still running. BMC also state that the Somaiya Jumbo centre in Sion will be kept open in case of emergency. Also, Covid treatment will be provided by 4 main civic hospitals and 16 suburban hospitals besides Kasturba hospital.

A total of 11,165 beds will be available across the city for Covid 19 patients after closing the right jumbo centre also. Additional beds will also get added as per needed bases according to BMC.

Mumbai’s first jumbo covid centre was set on 18 May 2020 at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) after the first case of Covid 19 found in the city

As the number of cases increased the civic body set a total of eight covid jumbo centres across the city which includes a total of 12,375 beds and 907 ICU beds. The field hospitals also opened inoculation centres.

The number of covid patience in the last couple of months is negligible. Prompting the BMC to close down the covid jumbo centre in phases, according to additional municipal commissioner Sanjeev Kumar