The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to get material used for the construction of roads checked by the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, before using it for road concretisation, as a step towards ensuring that contractors construct quality roads.

“We have decided to ask expert institutes such as VJTI and IIT Bombay to check the material or mixture to be used for the concrete road. If these agencies reject the samples, the contractor can’t use that material for road concretization. This will help ensure that the roads are of good quality. We will also request them to pay random visits to the construction site to monitor the quality,” a BMC official said..