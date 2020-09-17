The queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut has been in headlines since the past two months over her several controversial statements. Starting from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case to her comments on the presence of an alleged “drug mafia” in Bollywood, her comment on comparing Mumbai to POK and now she yet made another controversial statement by calling actress Urmila Matondkar ‘soft porn star’.

Talking in an interview with a leading news channel on Wednesday, Kangana called the Rangeela actress a ‘soft porn star’. Kangana said, “I saw one very derogatory interview given by Urmila Matondkar. The way she was talking about me, pulling faces, making a mockery about my struggles, attacking me on the fact that I am trying to appease BJP for a ticket. One doesn’t have to be a genius to figure for me it is not very difficult to get a ticket. Urmila is a soft porn star. She is not known for her acting for sure, what is she known for? For doing soft porns right. If she could get a ticket, why wouldn’t I get a ticket?”

Kangana hits out at @UrmilaMatondkar over her remark on ‘BJP ticket’. I don’t have to work much to get a ticket: Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam), Actor tells Navika Kumar on #FranklySpeakingWithKangana. pic.twitter.com/wrlzgr4zB7 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 16, 2020

It seems both Kangana and Urmila have been engaged in a war of words. Reacting to Kangana’s earlier comments about the existence of a “drug mafia” in Bollywood, Urmila said, “The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state.”

Urmila also slammed Kangana for disrespecting senior actress Jaya Bachchan who had objected to the entire film industry being ‘tarnished’, in her speech in Parliament on Tuesday. “When Kangana was not even born, Jaya ji was in the film industry. We’re talking about a lady here (Jaya Bachchan) who has herself been an icon. Which part of Indian culture tells you to lash out at people like this?”, Urmila said.

After Kangana’s soft porn attack, several Bollywood celebrities are coming out in support of Urmila.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha took to twitter said, “Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love @UrmilaMatondkar.”

Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love @UrmilaMatondkar — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 16, 2020

Actress Swara Bhasker tweeted, “Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u.”

Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u 💓 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 16, 2020

Pooja Bhatt tweeted words of appreciation for Urmila, “@UrmilaMatondkar you are a legend. #Rangeela was a treat visually, emotionally and you raised the bar for all of us in so many ways. You left us all, co-actors, and an entire generation of moviegoers awestruck! Sensuality & dignity.. two qualities you combined & embodied. Respect!”