The Division Bench of Bombay High Court has cancelled the tender of Evey Trans of 2100 electric buses which was been awarded by Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) stating it was “incorrect”.

The bench of Bombay High Court comprising of Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice Madhav Jamdar has held the decision of BEST to award tender for buses of Evey Trans was not right.

The petition, in this case, was filed by Tata motors an automaker company as it was disqualified from the tender of award of 2100 electric buses which was floated by the BEST so it challenged the tender given to the Evey Trans.

As per the report it stated Tata motors challenged the tender process on the ground that two hours before the technical evaluation, BEST allowed Evey Trans to change its bid.

In the plea, it stated that the process did not follow complete conditions of the tender on the changes of the technical bid and opening of the technical bid. The company Tata Motors has urged the court for sanctity in the tender process which was awarded to Evey Trans firm.

The team of Tata Motors was represented by Abhishek Singhvi, Senior Advocate, assisted by Ashish Kamath, Advocate, and the team of Karanjawala & Co., Advocates led by Nandini Gore, Senior Partner, along with Aditi Bhatt and Sarthak Gaur and Lexicon Law Partners, led by Ajay Wazirani, along with Anuja Abhyankar.



Venkatesh Dhond, Senior Advocate appeared for BEST, whereas Somasekhar Sundaresan, Advocate appeared for Evey Trans