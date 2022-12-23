Belagavi border dispute, Maharashtra, Karnataka | Image: ANI

On Friday, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai slammed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over entering illegally into the state and said “Raut is a Chinese agent”. After which many Shivsainiks of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction expressed their opinion in which they said that he is out of his mind and giving all senseless statements in the public domain”.

Shiv Sena,(Uddhav faction)MP, Sanjay Mandlik told Afternoon Voice, “He is not in his senses and using such words for the leader. This is all a publicity stunt and the case is already filed in Supreme Court”.

Shiv Sena,(Uddhav faction)MP, Vinayak Raut said, “Being CM of the state how can he use such statements? Home Minister Amit Shah has discussed this issue with the CM of both the states and He should take legal action against such a person and also remove him from the BJP”.

Shiv Sena leader Dilip Shinde said, “ Karnataka CM Bommai is only saying this to make people win elections in Karnataka again. Many people of Belagavi want to be a part of Maharashtra”.

Adv Pradeep Samant, Marathi Ekikaran Samiti said, “We are demanding land of our own. if states are divided by languages then there are 814 villages that should be brought back to Maharashtra. For the last four centuries these regions were under the Maratha empire even in the British empire these regions were part of the Bombay state. Slaves like Bommai should not challenge the people of Maharashtra for his political selfishness.”

Shiv Sena worker, Subhash Naik said, “BJP talks senselessly only to win elections in the state”.