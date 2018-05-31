A local court has remanded notorious booki Sonu Yogendra Jalan alias Sonu Malad for his alleged involvement in cricket betting, in police custody till June 2.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) N A Wankhede remanded the accused in police custody on Wednesday.

The investigators told the court that his police custody was required as the case was “complex” and the police have to carry out further probe into the case.

According to police, Malad allegedly had several international connections and is considered a big shot bookie in Mumbai.

Besides having associates in Delhi, Kolkata, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana, Malad also had clients and punters in countries like Afghanistan, Pakistan, South Africa and Saudi Arabia, they had said.

He was arrested several times in the past by the Mumbai Police in connection with cricket betting.