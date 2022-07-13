Image: Agencies

A boulder crashed on a bypass road between Panvel and Thane in Maharashtra amid heavy rainfall on Wednesday, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the incident that took place on Mumbra bypass road around 11.30 am, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Local firemen and the RDMC rushed to the spot at Sainik Nagar and began clearing the road, he said.

The district administration has alerted people residing on the banks of Ulhas river in Badlapur town, as the water levels rose to 16 metres due to rains, an official said.

The chief officer of the Badlapur civic council Yogesh Godse is keeping a tab on the situation, it was stated.

Firemen were taking stock of the low-lying areas, including Dubey Baugh, Ersan School, Ritu World and 18 bungalows to alert, as the water level in the river was on the rise due to heavy downpour since Tuesday night, the official said.

Meanwhile, the TMC on Wednesday announced that Thane city will receive less water supply in the next three to four days.

As per a release issued by the civic body, the Bhatsa river had swelled due to heavy rainfall this month, as a result of which a lot of silt and dirt has gotten collected in the jackwell, affecting the flow.

This problem has affected the water supply. Hence, till the rains reduce and the flood waters recede, the supply to the city will be low, it stated.