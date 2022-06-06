The current Indian government follows the doctrine of pseudo-Hindutva philosophy in which they believe India belongs to Hindus and that they should declare India as a Hindu nation that is Hindu Rashtra. BJP leaders and its spokespersons openly humiliate Muslims in all TV debates. In spite of India being the most diverse country in the world, the Modi government is harsh on Muslims.

Above all, the communal media is clown based and absolutely paid; it divided India into Hindus and Muslims. It has dual standards. The Government doesn’t want people to focus too much on the bills they want to pass, and then they want the news channels to divert their attention. Perhaps the Hindu-Muslim debate is the best way to do that. And since in India most of the population comes from Hindu and Muslim communities, this is the best topic. And when a news channel wants to gain TRP, it shamelessly makes this its prime-time debate. Some even play it for weeks. Because of these Tv debates and BJP leader’s statements several communal riots incited in the past. This time, the Gyanvapi Mosque excavation and stupid prime-time debates have not gone well with Muslim countries around the globe.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Iraq were India’s third, fourth and fifth biggest trading partners in 2021-22. With a significant expatriate population, the region also sends India more than half of its inbound disbursements. Gulf countries were so far patiently watching the attacks on minority Muslims in India, but this time when their spokespersons attacked Prophet Mohammad. The Gulf countries came together by calling for a boycott of Indian goods in the Gulf. The Indian government cannot afford the anger of Gulf countries.

Top officials tried to manage the diplomatic fallout as nations, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE and Iran demanded an apology from the government for allowing the derogatory remarks. India’s ruling party has been thrown into prompt damage control mode as the country’s diplomatic envoys faced the music over the weekend from Key West Asian trading partners over anti-Prophet remarks by a spokesperson during a TV debate. BJP thought they will walk away with any sorts of atrocities against minorities and their beliefs, but this time it boomeranged.

For several years, news channels are conducting debates over the Hindu-Muslim topic. They planned all this to make fun of a particular community. For a healthy discussion, there should be an equal number of speakers for and against the issue, but the panel of the debate on TV channels shows that the debate is done to tarnish the image of Islam. Despite all the screaming and quarrelling, there will be someone who will have an interesting perspective or insight to share. TV debates are for viewers to better understand what a particular party thinks of an issue. Usually, see party spokespersons speaking on behalf of their political masters. This time BJP spokespersons ranting about Prophet Mohammad cost them huge.

In 2021-22, India recorded a total trade of about $189 billion with the seven Gulf countries, accounting for 18.3% of its total combined value of imports and exports. Apart from trade, the significant expatriate population that India has in Arab nations lends critical significance to the region, and a backlash could have snowballed into a bigger or formal boycott if not addressed. In 2017, five Gulf countries alone accounted for 54% of the total remittance flow into India.

India’s trade with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which includes Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman and the UAE, stood around $90 billion in 2020-21. Millions of Indians live and work in GCC countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent years has strengthened economic ties with the energy-rich nations, the top source for the country’s fuel imports. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which sees itself as the collective voice of the Muslim world, has also denounced the remarks. Hope here, after BJP issues some guidelines for their representatives and controls this nuisance of attacking Muslims by all means and also stops digging all mosques in search of Hindu gods.