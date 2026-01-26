BSF Recovers Body of Pakistani Intruder Shot Along International Border in J&K’s Samba 2

The body of a Pakistani intruder who was shot dead by the Border Security Force was recovered from the International Border in Samba district on Monday, officials said.

The intruder was gunned down late Sunday night while attempting to sneak into Indian territory through the Check Majra border outpost area in the Ramgarh sector. BSF personnel noticed suspicious movement under the cover of darkness and challenged the individual. When he failed to heed repeated warnings, the troops opened fire, officials said.

The body was later retrieved and handed over to the police for legal formalities. Documents recovered from the deceased revealed his identity as Mohd Arif (61), a resident of Lahore, officials added.

In a separate incident, the Special Operations Group of the local police detained a suspected individual from Daboh village in Samba district after several Pakistani contact numbers were found on his mobile phone during frisking. The person has been taken to the Samba police station for questioning as part of an ongoing investigation.

Security has been tightened along the International Border in the area following the incidents, officials said.