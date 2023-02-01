Budget 2023 has considered farmers, tribals, and women: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the Union Budget has taken the interests of all sections of society, including farmers, tribals, women, youth and the middle class into consideration.

Fadnavis, also the state Finance Minister, termed the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as ‘Sarva Jan Hitai’ (benefitting everyone), adding it caters to all segments and sectors. “The income tax exemptions up to Rs 7 lakh will help the lower middle class. At the same time income tax limit of Rs 1.5 lakh for income up to Rs 15 lakh will provide a huge relief to the middle class,” Fadnavis said.

The Centre has allocated Rs 946 crore to the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Union Budget 2023-24 announced on Wednesday, a slight increase of over 4.4 per cent from FY 2023. The country’s premier probe agency is over-stretched in terms of human resources to tackle emerging crime scenes, dominated by artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, darknet, and conventional crimes like bank fraud cases and ongoing high-profile extradition cases in courts abroad, in addition to criminal cases handed over by various states, High Courts and the Supreme Court.

The agency received Rs 841.96 crore to manage its affairs in the Budget Estimates for 2022-23, which was later increased to Rs 906.59 crore in the Revised Estimates. The Government has allocated Rs 946.51 crore to the agency for 2023-24, the Budget document presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday. Budget 2023 – ‘Amrit Kaal’ for PM Modi, not for common people: AAP hits out at Budget.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday questioned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s claim about doubling of per capita income since 2014, saying it is ‘Amrit Kaal’ for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not for the common people of the country.

Highlighting the achievements of the PM Modi dispensation so far, the finance minister in her budget speech said the government’s efforts since 2014 have ensured all citizens a better quality of living and a life of dignity. The per capita income has more than doubled to Rs 1.97 lakh, she added.

“Neither did the MSP of crops increase nor did the youth get employment. But this is Amrit Kaal for Modi ji. Nirmala ji is saying per capita income has doubled,” AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who is also the party’s national spokesperson, said in a series of tweets in Hindi, wondering “whose income” doubled.

The Union Budget is not people-friendly as it has been prepared to keep in mind the interests of a few businessmen, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters here, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the same as the ones presented by the BJP-led government over the last eight-nine years.

“Taxes have increased and money is not being spent on welfare schemes or subsidies. Taxes are being amassed for their crony capitalists. The taxes imposed should have benefitted the people, but they have broken their backs.

“Unprecedented investment of Rs 10 lakh crore in infrastructure will give speed and new energy to development,” said PM Modi in Union Budget.

Union Budget 2023 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1st February 2023 which unveiled one of its biggest jumps in capital spending in the past decade and said the fiscal deficit would fall next year.

The Budget adopted “seven priorities” – inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector – to guide India through the “Amrit Kaal”.

“Those toiling traditionally through their hands for the country, ‘Vishvakarma’ are the creators of this country. For the first time, a scheme related to training and support for ‘Vishvakarma’ has been brought into the budget,” said PM Narendra Modi.

“In comparison with 2014, 400 per cent increase in infra investment, Rs 10 lakh crore on infra investment. This will get jobs for youth and earn livelihood for a big population,” said PM Modi.

Nirmala Sitharaman completed her fifth consecutive budget speech in under 90 minutes – her shortest so far. She took 87 minutes. Last year, she clocked 92 minutes, which held the record for being the shortest. In 2021, she spoke for an hour and 50 minutes.

In 2020, she broke all records for making the longest budget speech in India’s history at 2 hours and 40 minutes. She was forced to cut it short and take a breather as she felt unwell. Ms Sitharaman was seen sipping on what appeared to be electrolytes during the 2020 speech.