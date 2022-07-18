Representative Image

On Monday bus fell in Narmada river in Dhar district and at least 12 passengers were killed in the incident. The bus was heading toward Maharashtra, a senior government official said.

The bus was carrying more than 30 passengers, the railing of bridge was broke by bus in the national highway no 3 (Agra-Mumbai road ) situated to Dhar and Khargone border, then fell into the river, he said.

The bus running from Indoor to Nagpur, he added.

MP Home Department’s Additional Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Rajora inform media agencie that Twelve bodies retrieved from the bus. NDRF team rushed to the incident spot, he added

After getting information, Pawan Kumar Sharma Indore Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) instructed the collector of Khargone and Dhar ti launch rescue operations. Official said.