Car carrying collegians rams into motorcycle in Palghar; 1 died

A 35-year-old man killed on Monday after his motorcycle was hit by a car carrying collegians in Palghar. According to a report, the incident took place in the morning at Boisar-Tarapur Road. The car was on was on its way to a college in Boisar when it crashed into the motorcycle near Kurgaon village.

After the crash the motorcyclist Kamlakar Vavare died on the spot. The car overturned due to impact injuring all five occupants. The injured people have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of Motor Vehicles Act has been registered however, no arrests have been made so far.