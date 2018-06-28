The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a charge sheet in the special CBI court in Mumbai against absconding diamond merchant Jatin Mehta and his wife Sonia Mehta in connection with a bank fraud scam.

Mehta is accused of duping Canara Bank of Rs 146 Crores.

The CBI has named a total of 19 people including the Mehtas. Two chairman and managing directors of Canara Bank, 15 public servants have also been named in the charge sheet.

The CBI has also requested the Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice against Mehta.

In May 2016, the Enforcement Directorate had attached Mehta’s properties and registered six FIRs against the merchant and Winsome Group in relation with bank loan default.

The Gujarat-based diamond merchant also owes more than Rs 6,500 crore to a consortium of banks.