Earlier in the Liquor scam case, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence was raided and it took 14 long hours for the raid to complete after which Sisodia was summoned by the team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday around 11:00 am.

Deputy Chief Minister also a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party shared a tweet of this information of CBI and has summoned him for further interrogation in the Liquor scam case as per the sources.

In a tweet, he wrote “The raid earlier was more than 14 hours but they did not find anything, they also checked bank lockers, neither they could find anything in my residential area or anything in the native place”.

मेरे घर पर 14 घंटे CBI रेड कराई, कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरा बैंक लॉकर तलाशा, उसमें कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरे गाँव में इन्हें कुछ नहीं मिला.



अब इन्होंने कल 11 बजे मुझे CBI मुख्यालय बुलाया है. मैं जाऊँगा और पूरा सहयोग करूँगा.



सत्यमेव जयते. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 16, 2022

After which he also said that “He will cooperate in the investigation”.