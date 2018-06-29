The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday summoned AirAsia India head R Venkataramanan on July 3, in connection with the money laundering case.

On June 1, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case of money-laundering against AirAsia officials and others for allegedly trying to manipulate government policies through corrupt means and to get an international licence for its Indian venture Air Asia India Limited.

The investigative agency alleged that the AirAsia Group CEO lobbied with government servants for clearances, removal of existing 5/20 aviation rule and change in regulatory policies.

Under the 5/20 rule, a company needs a minimum of five years of flying experience and is also required to have 20 aircraft in their possession in order to become eligible for the license.