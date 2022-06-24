Image : Agencies

The Central government has provided ‘Z’ category security to opposition candidate security to opposition presidential candidate.

After Ministry of Home Affairs written a order on Friday, the CRFP has been taken over the security of Sinha.

The moves come day after the CRPF accorded ‘Z+’ category security to NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Jairam Ramesh Congress leader made an announcement on June 21 of Sinha name as the presidential candidate of the opposition during meeting. Earlier Sinha was named as the common candidate of the opposition for presidential elections.

The declaration comes soon after Sinha gave some hints that he had agreed to a proposition from some opposition leaders to run as their presidential candidate.

Sinha had left Bhartiya Janta Party in 2018 and joined TMC last year and appointed as vice president later.

The Presidential of India election is schedule on July 18 and counting will be done on July 21.