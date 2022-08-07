Representative Image

The Union health ministry has flagged off a rising trend in Covid cases across Maharashtra and a drop in testing numbers in at least 20 districts.

The central nudge comes at a time when Mumbai is witnessing a doubling of cases: while 486 cases were registered on Saturday, the tally was 286 infections just a week ago (July 30).

The letter, signed by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, said the week-onweek tally of cases in Mumbai has risen from 1,806 between July 22 and 28 to 2,087 between July 29 and August 5.