The landmark mission to the moon- Chandrayaan-2 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2.43 pm on Monday.

This was the second attempt at launch. The first attempt on 15 July was aborted due to technical glitch.

With Chandrayaan-2, India will become only the fourth country in the world to place a rover on the Moon. Previously, the United States, Russia and China have landed rovers on the Moon.