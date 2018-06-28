A chartered plane crashes in an open area in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar.

The plane fell near Ghatkopar’s Jagriti building.

“The aircraft took off from Juhu airport for test flight. There were two pilots and two AMEs on board,” according to DGCA statement.

”All on board aircraft along with one person on ground are dead. Accident site is Ghatkoper, Mumbai. DGCA team on way for prelim investigation. AAIB shall do detailed one,” DGCA on Mumbai chartered plane crash.

“The chartered plane which has crashed (in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar) does not belong to UP govt. The state govt had sold it to Mumbai’s UY Aviation. The deal was done after the plane had met with an accident in Allahabad”, said Principal Secretary of Information for Uttar Pradesh govt Avnish Awasthi.

So far, the cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained.

The crashed government aircraft was a five-seater plane however, the number of passengers is yet not known. Five-person has been confirmed dead in the plane crash. Govind pandit is the civilian who died in plane crash.

#Maharashtra: Black-box of the chartered plane that crashed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, recovered. 5 people lost their lives in the crash that occurred few hours ago. pic.twitter.com/T25MPM5DAa — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

Mumbai: A chartered plane has crashed in Ghatkopar. Fire tenders and an ambulance are at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. No casualties have been reported. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ie7ck70Sep — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

#WATCH: A chartered plane crashes near Jagruti building in Ghatkopar where a construction work was going on. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ACyGYymydX — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

A chartered plane crashes in an open area in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar. Fire brigade teams rush to the spot. More details awaited: Mumbai Fire brigade pic.twitter.com/x7MNazztBB — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

This is a developing story, more details awaiting.