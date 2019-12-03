A suitcase containing the chopped body of an unidentified man was recovered from Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah in Mahim on Monday. According to the police, the locals of the area noticed the suitcase which was floating on the waters at the Mahim beach also known as Mahim dargah on Monday evening and informed the police. After that police reached the spot and seized the suitcase.

Police said a hand detached from the shoulder, part of a leg and private parts of a man was found in a plastic bag inside the suitcase. After that police have sent the body parts to the civic-run Sion hospital for post-mortem.

Senior police inspector Milind Gadankush, Mahim police station, said, “We are searching for the remnants of the body and trying to identify the deceased. No case has been registered. The parts seem to be the left arm and right leg, along with some parts of an intestine.”

Currently, police have registered a case against an unknown person under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence of offence). Further investigation is underway.