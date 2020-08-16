Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, at the age of 34. Several law enforcement agencies such as the Mumbai and Patna police, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Central Bureau of Investigation have been involved in investigating the case. Subsequent delay in investigations has prompted private detectives of the city to probe the case to find out the genuineness of the entire saga. They firmly believe that there has to be some political pressure on Mumbai police; otherwise, they would not delay in bringing out the truth, as the Mumbai police are much skilled in such investigations.

Colaba based private detective told under the condition of anonymity that, “The Mumbai police are one the sharpest force, they are not only brilliant but fully equipped to solve such cases, and I wonder why there is No FIR so far in this case? Who is stopping them? Why are they lingering on with unnecessary investigations? I am also doing my investigations to reach the truth and expose all those if at all they are involved in this case wrongly”.

Rajani Pandit, an Indian private investigator who is regarded as the first woman private Detective in the state of Maharashtra, told Afternoon Voice that, “The people are losing faith in Mumbai police due to the delay in investigations” people lost patience and demanding for CBI inquiry”.

Media is also playing spoiler by baking their stories on a half-truth. Viewers and readers are misinformed on Sushant’s death; we are ready to guide Mumbai police if they seek our help”, Pandit said. She also said, “unless the truth is not exposed, people should stop attacking his girlfriend.”

These days there is a huge online campaign ran by conspiracy theories has been demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the matter. Earlier, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his maternal uncle, and an online campaign demanded the same. Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh, denied a CBI probe was required. However, Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India, told the Supreme Court that the executive branch of India’s national government had accepted the recommendation by Bihar’s state government for a CBI inquiry into Rajput’s death. On that basis, officials said, CBI has decided to start the probe.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, who started working with him in 2019, has said that she barely knew Disha Salian, who is said to have managed him briefly. Both Sushant and Disha’s deaths were ruled suicides. They died within a week of each other, fuelling conspiracy theories.

Priyanka said, “I never met Disha. It is completely weird and invalid. I did not have any interaction or email exchange. I remember reaching out to Sushant that your name is being dragged into it when this news broke out. This is how much we knew her.” Sushant’s lawyer also said that she doesn’t believe in the conspiracy theories surrounding his death, because in her opinion, Sushant was the sort of person who couldn’t be influenced by external factors. She said, “When I sit back and if I have to think to myself, deep down in my gut, as heartbroken I know I am, I know it was his decision. That’s what I am inclined to believe; he was a man who made his decisions. He would change his mind often. The man I knew was the man who made his decisions. I never knew he was ever influenced by external factors. He didn’t care about other’s opinions. If people knew him, these things wouldn’t be discussed in the media.”

On June 14, 2020, Rajput was found dead, hanging from the ceiling fan in his home in Bandra, Mumbai. He had reportedly been suffering from depression. The Mumbai Police commenced an investigation, stating that the death was being treated as a suicide. The postmortem report stated that the cause of death was “asphyxia due to hanging, and called it a “clear case of suicide.” No foul play was found. The viscera report likewise ruled out foul play. On July 25, Rajput’s family lodged a first information report with police in Patna, where his father lives, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and five others of abetment of suicide. Since then, the demand for CBI has gone viral.