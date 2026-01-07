Clash Erupts During Anti-Encroachment Drive Near Delhi Mosque, Five Cops Injured; Juvenile Among Five Held 2

Violence broke out during an anti-encroachment drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in the Ramlila Maidan area of Delhi early Wednesday, after miscreants allegedly pelted stones and glass bottles at police personnel, injuring five officers.

Police used mild force and teargas shells to disperse the crowd and took five people, including a juvenile, into custody following the clash that occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Officials said the situation is now fully under control.

According to police sources, the unrest was sparked by social media posts falsely claiming that the mosque was being demolished as part of the drive. Soon after the rumours spread, a crowd gathered near the site, and a section of people began pelting stones at police and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) workers.

The demolition drive was being carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard at Turkman Gate, following directions from the Delhi High Court. MCD Deputy Commissioner Vivek Kumar clarified that no damage was caused to the mosque and that only illegal commercial structures were removed.

Police said around 100 to 150 people gathered at the site during the operation. While most dispersed after persuasion, a few created a ruckus and resorted to violence, leaving five policemen with minor injuries. They were provided medical treatment.

The Delhi Police said it is probing whether the violence was spontaneous or a pre-planned attempt to disrupt the court-ordered drive. CCTV footage and videos circulating on social media are being analysed to identify others involved.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said the demolition was scheduled for the night of January 6–7 and that police deployment had been planned in advance after receiving intimation from the MCD. He added that local residents were informed beforehand that the action was legal and limited in scope.

A police source said one of the videos that fuelled tension was allegedly recorded by a person named Khalid Malik, who urged people to step out in large numbers, falsely claiming bulldozers were being used to demolish a mosque.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohd Arib (25), Mohd Kaif (23), Mohd Kashif (25), Mohd Hamid (30), and a juvenile. An FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including rioting, assault on public servants, and disobedience of lawful orders, along with provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

MCD officials said around 36,000 square feet of encroached land was cleared during the overnight drive, including a diagnostic centre, a banquet hall and boundary walls. Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma said the area was divided into nine zones with heavy police deployment at sensitive points, and that prior coordination meetings were held with Aman Committee members and local stakeholders.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood termed the incident “unfortunate” and warned that violence would not be tolerated. He said the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque was completely safe and urged people not to fall prey to rumours or provocation, reiterating that the government’s action was strictly within the framework of law.