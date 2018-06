Clashes were reported between protestors and security forces after Friday prayers in Nowhatta area of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.

There were no reports of anyone getting hurt in these clashes, the police said.

After the prayers culminated at Jamia Masjid here, a group of youth took out a protest march and started pelting stones when the security forces asked them to stop, they said.

The security forces in turn fired several rounds of tear smoke shells to disperse the crowd.