Maharashtra Chief Minister | Eknath Shinde | Image: PTI

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday promised to extend all possible help to transform Mira Bhayandar in Thane district as a model city with the necessary infrastructure and facilities.

Shinde attended multiple functions in the city and dedicated a skating ring, inaugurated a civic-run multi-speciality hospital, and performed groundbreaking ceremony for the new administrative building of the municipal corporation.