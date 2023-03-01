CM Eknath Shinde removed the photos of Uddhav Thackeray from the party office in Vidhan Bhavan

The Shiv Sena faction, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, removed the photos of Uddhav Thackeray from the party office in Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday. The members of the Shinde-led faction had taken over the party office last week after the Election Commission (EC) recognized the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena. The members replaced Thackeray’s photo with that of Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe.

Meanwhile, after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut called the members of the Maharashtra Assembly “thieves,” the session was adjourned for the fourth time amid sloganeering on Wednesday. Speaker Rahul Narwekar ordered an inquiry into the march that will be completed in two days, and a decision in the matter will be taken by March 8. Earlier in the day, the opposition MLAs in the Assembly protested over a range of issues, including the latest price hike of LPG cylinders, outside the Vidhan Bhawan.

Raut’s “thief” remark is “an insult to the Assembly, Maharashtra, and its people,” says Speaker Narwekar; the Assembly adjourned for the day. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Wednesday that the statement made by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut is an insult to the state legislature and that it should not be tolerated.

“I’ve heard what Raut ji has to say. It is an insult to the whole legislature. It is my personal opinion that this should not be tolerated. “Just like contempt of court, making such remarks against the legislature is contempt of the legislature,” Fadnavis said while addressing Deputy Speaker Neelam Gorhe in the state Legislative Council. Fadnavis added that the people of the state were watching to see whether such insults from the legislature were being tolerated.

Gorhe stated that she will make a decision on Raut’s breach of privilege motion after reviewing and verifying his remarks. However, she will not issue any orders regarding Raut’s arrest because the matter is under the jurisdiction of the home department. Moreover, Speaker Rahul Narwekar ruled that the speech by Raut was “an insult to the Assembly and to Maharashtra and its people.” A detailed investigation is needed. It will be completed in 2 days, after which on March 8 I will give my decision to the Assembly.”

Soon after, Shiv Sena and BJP MLAs raised the slogans “Arrest Sanjay Raut” and “Sanjay Raut Hai Hai.” The Assembly has been further adjourned for the rest of the day amid sloganeering. It will resume at 11 am on Thursday.