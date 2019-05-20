The Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath on Monday sacked estranged BJP ally SBSP chief OP Rajbhar from his cabinet. The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) supremo on Sunday had predicted a massive victory for the SP-BSP alliance in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

According to a tweet from Yogi Adityanath’s handle, the UP chief minister had requested the Governor of the state Ram Naik to dismiss Rajbhar which was accepted. He was the minister for backward class welfare and ‘divyangjan’ empowerment. On the other hand, welcoming the decision, Rajbhar said that he would continue fighting for his rights.

Prior to this, Rajbhar had resigned from the cabinet. He was annoyed over denial of seats of his choice in the state. But it was not accepted. After that, he fielded 39 candidates for seats in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh phases of the Lok Sabha elections that concluded on Sunday.

The SBSP chief was acting against the interest of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He had also declared support for the Congress candidate in Mirzapur and SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidates in Maharajganj and Bansgaon. Rajbhar had also dismissed the possibility of Narendra Modi being re-elected as the Prime Minister.