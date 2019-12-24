Residents of Maharashtra no longer need to visit Mantralaya in Mumbai for getting their work done. The Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi government will open Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in every revenue division of the state on Tuesday. As a result of this, citizens don’t need to run from pillar to post to get important work done. This initiative will ease the woes of citizens as it will save their time and money.

Till now residents of the state had to visit Mantralaya for various work like sanction of medical reimbursements, insurance facility, application for loan waiver, grant for education, aid to kin of farmers after their death due to accident or any other calamity. If their appointment to meet a minister is on Wednesday they have had to start their journey a day in advance. As a result of this, they have to undergo severe inconvenience. They also have to incur travelling and food expenses. Sometimes they are unable to meet ministers and officials if they are on leave. Therefore they are compelled to visit Mantralaya one more time which causes severe inconvenience to them.

Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray extended his greetings to Maha Vikas Aghadi for the decision to establish CMO office in every revenue division of Maharashtra.

He tweeted, “I congratulate Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji and Maha Vikas Aghadi for the decision to establish the CMO in every revenue division of Maharashtra. This step would help the people to sort out their grievances faster and closer to homes.”

When citizens visit Mantralaya they are forced to encounter huge crowds that arrive from various parts of the state. Here they are asked to get make entry pass and furnish their identity cards to get access to the secretariat. Citizens have to make repeated visits to Mantralaya for various works. Many times they have to submit necessary documents and take signature of the concerned officials. Therefore the work doesn’t get completed as per schedule thereby inviting the ire of citizens. Earlier many citizens committed suicide at Mantralaya if their work didn’t get completed. The MVA government has taken the decision to open CMO office in revenue division of state to make citizens life easier. Now citizens can approach the CMO office at the revenue division of the district in which they reside. It will save their time and money. Citizens have welcomed the MVA government’s decision to open Chief Minister’s Office in every revenue division of the state.

Amit Barse a Nashik resident said, “Till now I had to visit Mantralaya in Mumbai for getting several important work done. But from now onwards, I no longer need to visit Mantralaya and can directly approach the Chief Minister’s office in Nashik to get my work done. The MVA government has taken the right step to ease the woes of citizens. This step will definitely help those citizens who live very far from Mumbai as they had to make repeated visits to Mantralaya for various official work.”