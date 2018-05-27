Star wrestler Wrestler Sushil Kumar on Saturday said that he is confident to perform well in the 2018 Asian Games, which will begin in August in Indonesia.

“I need blessings of the entire nation to repeat the feat of the Commonwealth Games in the Asian Games. It is not possible to win without the support and prayers of the entire country. I want to stay fit and do well,” Kumar told ANI.

The two-time Olympic medallist also added that with the support of the local governments and authorities, players are able to prepare well for international tours and that the young Indian contingent is capable of performing well overseas.

“Every country prepares for different games in a different manner. And I believe that we will do well as a unit in the Asian Games. The aim of the younger generation – be it the Asian Games, the Olympics, or the Commonwealth Games is to win a medal for the country and that in itself is commendable,” Kumar added.

He, however, maintained that at the end of the day, both winning and losing is part and parcel of the game.

“Everybody gives a close fight and gives their best. Ultimately it is a sport and anything can happen in sports,” he said.

The 2018 Asian Games is scheduled to be held from 18 August to 2 September and will see a participation from all 45 members of the Olympic Council of Asia.