Khichdi is better than Khayali pulav says NCP leaders taunting BJP and its power holding capacities. A meeting of the Mahavikas alliance was attended by leaders of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress at Nehru Science Centre, Worli. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had put forward Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s name for chief minister’s post. All three parties arrived at a consensus to make Uddhav as Chief Minister of Maharashtra and he has accepted the decision. Talks between the three parties were successful and further talks will continue on Saturday too. The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress came in alliance to form a government in Maharashtra after a series of meetings in Mumbai and Delhi. All three parties have decided that a Shiv Sena Chief Minister will have a full five-year term. When we asked Sena’s Sanjay Raut about probable Chief Ministerial candidate he said, “Uddhav Thackeray has accepted the Mahavikas alliance proposal of electing him as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Further talks with Congress-NCP will happen on Saturday.” Earlier Raut said the Shiv Sena will get a full five year term as CM.

When AV contacted NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik about the formation of government in Maharashtra he said, “Yes I confirm this news all parties will stake the claim to form a government of pre-party alliance. And it will be a stable government and we will do things for the betterment of the state and for the people of Maharashtra.“

When asked about the CM will be from Shiv Sena and two deputy CM, one from NCP and other from Congress on that he said, “It is not confirmed yet”

The role of Aaditya Thackeray was reportedly also discussed in the meeting. A common minimum programme that can accommodate the vastly different agendas of the Sena and the Congress was discussed as the three parties try to find a way of collaborating for the first time.

Congress leader Bhai Jagtap said,“Very honestly I am not the authorized person to confirm this news. Yes, but all the parties including Congress are trying their level best to keep BJP away from power because the way they have ruined the state of Maharashtra, the farmers and the industrial investment in the last five years or you can say that they have destroyed the state. So it is our need that everyone should come together against this party and form a better government for the people.”

The BJP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had contested the October 21 Maharashtra assembly election jointly and won 105 and 56 seats respectively. The BJP, despite being the single largest party, backed out of the race after a power tussle with the Sena. The Sena had insisted on rotational chief ministership and an equal share in ministries, which the BJP rejected.

Neelam Gorhe, Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chairperson, Maharashtra Legislative Council said,“I don’t have any idea on this, only Uddhav ji can answer this. All I can say that signatures have been taken but exactly what time they will go to the governor only Uddhav ji can say that.”

Pawar, 79, is a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. In the last week, he has held multiple meetings – including with Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. His meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi caused a huge political buzz. Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray too met the NCP chief in Mumbai late Thursday night. There have been reports that the BJP also pursued Pawar – his NCP is only two seats behind the Shiv Sena and can help the BJP cross the majority mark in Maharashtra – and that the NCP veteran was offered the President’s post as bait.