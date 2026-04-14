Congress Slams Govt Over 'Secret' Constitution Bills, Calls It 'Mockery of Democracy' 2

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Centre of making a “complete mockery of democracy” by failing to share proposed Constitution amendment bills with Members of Parliament ahead of the special session scheduled this week.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that despite the session set to begin on April 16, MPs have not been provided with details of the bills they are expected to debate and vote on. He termed the move reflective of a “bulldozer mentality” by the government.

Ramesh also criticised the timing of the session, noting that it coincides with peak election campaigning in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. He said the government had rejected the Opposition’s demand to hold an all-party meeting after the elections.

Echoing similar concerns, Congress Lok Sabha whip Manickam Tagore said rushing a special session without adequate consultation undermines democratic processes. He stressed that while the party supports women’s reservation, issues such as delimitation require broader discussion, transparency and consensus.

Tagore further argued that the current approach could deny representation to backward class women if proper data and due process are not followed, adding that Parliament should not be reduced to a “rubber stamp”.

The criticism comes amid reports that amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, or Women’s Reservation Act, are likely to be introduced during the three-day session from April 16 to 18 to enable its implementation by 2029.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi had earlier raised concerns over delimitation, calling it “extremely dangerous” and an “assault” on the Constitution. She also alleged that the government’s approach may delay the caste census and provide political advantage during ongoing elections.

The government has been urging Opposition parties to support the proposed amendments, even as Assembly elections continue in several states, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.