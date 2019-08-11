Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that dynasty politics was rejected in last general elections but Congress still wants Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to lead the party.

Chouhan said that BJP has set an example as its leaders grow naturally in the party whereas Congress is unable to move beyond a family. “The Congress is not willing to learn. It is surprising that CWC still wants Rahul and Sonia Gandhi to lead the party,” said the BJP vice-president.

In a resolution, the Congress Working Committee on Saturday appointed Sonia Gandhi as interim party chief till AICC elects a regular president. Chouhan a former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said political parties governed by dynasty, family and caste politics were defeated everywhere including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in Lok Sabha polls.

People have also rejected the politics of appeasement in West Bengal, he said adding that people chose nationalism and development.

The Congress should choose a leader through a democratic process and if it fails to do so, no one can save the party, Chouhan claimed.