Congress Withdraws Baramati Bypoll Candidate, Cites Political Decorum After Ajit Pawar's Demise 2

The Congress on Thursday withdrew its candidate from the Baramati Assembly bypoll in Pune district, where Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is contesting, stating that the move was aimed at maintaining political decorum in Maharashtra.

Party nominee Akash More withdrew his nomination shortly before the deadline, confirming that the decision was taken following instructions from the party leadership.

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said the decision was influenced by the recent death of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar’s husband, who died in a plane crash just over two months ago. He said the party chose to step back in keeping with the state’s political culture and traditions.

“We are taking two steps back as the bypoll is being held soon after the tragic demise of Ajit Pawar. This decision is to uphold political decorum and dialogue,” Sapkal said, adding that the Congress is not extending support to any candidate despite withdrawing from the contest.

He clarified that the move was not influenced by any request from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for an unopposed election.

Despite the Congress’ withdrawal, the bypoll scheduled for April 23 will proceed, as more than 30 candidates remain in the fray. Counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Sapkal also revealed that Sunetra Pawar had reached out to him multiple times and had met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi, requesting the party to withdraw its candidate.

Looking ahead, he asserted that the Congress will contest the Baramati seat in the 2029 Assembly elections and aims to secure victory.

He further said that the same political courtesy should be extended in the Rahuri Assembly bypoll in Ahilyanagar district, which was necessitated by the death of BJP legislator Shivajirao Kardile. While the BJP has fielded his son Akshay Kardile, the NCP (SP) has nominated Govind Mokate.