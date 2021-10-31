Consensual sex with a major is an “offence” but is “unethical”: Allahabad High Court

Dismissing the bail plea of one of the four accused in the case, Justice Rahul Chaturvedi said that it was the duty of the man, claiming to be a minor’s boyfriend, to protect her when she was being sexually assaulted by the other co-accused.

“The moment the applicant submits that the victim is his beloved, it becomes his binding duty to protect the dignity, honour and reputation of his girlfriend. If a girl is major, then having sex with her consent is not an offence, but certainly, it is unethical and immoral, and also not in consonance with the established social norms of the Indian society,” he said.

The Allahabad High Court, while rejecting the bail plea of a gang-rape accused, held that consensual sex with a major is not an “offence” but is “unethical, immoral, and against established Indian tradition.”

According to the FIR, on February 19, the victim, a resident of Kaushambi district, had gone for her stitching lessons at an institute and spoke to her boyfriend Raju and they both planned to meet

While efforts are made to de-stigmatise sex in Indian society, a rather regressive observation by the Allahabad high court is seen as a major setback to all the progress made in this direction.