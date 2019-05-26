Valencia clinched the Copa del Rey title after securing a 2-1 victory over Barcelona at Benito Villamarin Stadium on Sunday.

This is Valencia’s first Copa del Rey title since 2007-08 and eighth overall.

From the very start of the game, the winning side played an attacking game against Barcelona as they registered both their goals in the first half. Kevin Gameiro scored the first in just the 21st minute.

Just after 12 minutes, Valencia’s Rodrigo added hit another goal getting his side into on a dominating position. Valencia not just scored two goals in the first half, but also managed to restrict their opponents to zero.

However, Barcelona managed to score their first and the only goal of the match in the second half of the game. Messi was the scorer from Barcelona as he scored in the 71st minute, but his goal was certainly not enough to cancel out the strikes from Gameiro and Rodrigo.

Barcelona had already witnessed a Champions League exit at the hands of Liverpool in the semi-finals. However, they managed to win La Liga, the only title they bagged this season.

The dismal performance may add to the criticism of Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde, who is already under the fire for the team’s Champions League performance.

With this victory over Barcelona, Valencia also halted the former’s streak of four consecutive Copa del Rey titles.