Noted academician and activist Ram Puniyani has said three policemen, claiming to be from the Maharashtra CID, visited his Mumbai home under the pretext of passport verification and tried to obtain information about himself and his family members.

However, a top official on Tuesday denied that any such “inquiry” was conducted by the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Puniyani, who used to teach Biomedical Engineering at IIT Bombay, said that he doubts the real motive behind the sudden visit of the police personnel to his flat in Powai on March 9.

“Three policemen claiming to be from the CID visited my home on Saturday afternoon and sought personal information about me and my family members,” the former IIT Bombay professor told reporters on Tuesday.

Puniyani, 73, regularly conducts seminars and workshops on themes like, threat of communal politics to democratic society, human rights etc. The author of several books, Puniyani is the recipient of prestigious Indira Gandhi Award (2006) and National Communal Harmony Award (2007) for his outstanding contribution towards national integration.