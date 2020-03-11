As more cases of the dreaded Coronavirus is reported in India, private schools of Mumbai have started sending notices to parents asking them to take precautionary measures to protect their children from the dreaded virus.

Reportedly, parents are being asked to keep their children home if their wards have cough or fever. The Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), in turn, has appealed to schools to initiate safety measures to create a healthy environment for students.

On Monday, one of the school in Mumbai issued a notice stating, “We request parents not to send their children to school if any of the following symptoms are seen in the child or any adult of the family: Prolonged coughing, cold or running nose, sore throat, fever and difficulty in breathing. Parents should visit the doctor immediately in the above conditions.”

Recently, an 85-year-old man, who returned from Dubai to Jaipur on February 28 tested positive for COVID-19 infection. With this the total cases in the country has reached to 62. On March 10, authorities in Maharashtra said that total fourteen more people tested positive for COVID-19, eight in Kerala and three each in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, “There are a total of five positive Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra.”

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope: Till today total 304 samples have been collected out of which 289 samples were found negative and 5 positive while results of 10 samples are awaited. #Coronavirus (File pic) pic.twitter.com/Hn7aWQCkCa — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2020

It’s been reported that due to Coronavirus scare, air ticket prices have dropped primarily on account of lesser people travelling even as experts advise to avoid non-essential travel. On this, travels agents have said that people are increasingly opting for cancellations on account of the Coronavirus outbreak. The virus has highly affected the economy on a great extent. Many sports programmes, business events across the globe have either been cancelled or postponed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The dreaded disease has laid thousands dead all across the globe approximately around 3,900 people have died due to this globally affected epidemic.