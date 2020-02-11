“Country to run by ‘Jan ki Baat’ not ‘Mann Ki Baat’” says CM Uddhav on AAP win in Delhi

Amid the excitement of the results of the Delhi election, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday slammed the BJP on its defeat in the National capital and said that the country will be run by ‘Jan Ki Baat’ not ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal and the people of Delhi for AAP’s victory in #DelhiPolls2020. People have shown that the country will be run by ‘Jan Ki Baat’ and not ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Though BJP called Kejriwal a terrorist, but it couldn’t defeat him,” observed Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena chief broke 30 years alliance with the BJP and formed the Maharashtra government with NCP and Congress in the state.

As per the result available till 5 pm, AAP has won 63 seats while the BJP, a distant second, has accumulated seven seats.

The Shiv Sena said that the BJP got only “limited success” in its efforts to “polarise” votes over the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi. Apart from Thackeray, state minister Anil Parab said that the people of Delhi have backed the development works of AAP and voted for the party.”Despite deploying top leaders in the poll campaign, the BJP has been decisively rejected in Delhi as the people have voted on the issue of development only,” Parab said.

After the AAP won 63 seats, Manoj Tiwari said, “I thank the people of Delhi. I thank our party workers for their hard work, they’ve done a lot. I accept the mandate of the people of Delhi and congratulate Arvind Kejrwial. I hope he’ll perform well as per the expectations of the people.”