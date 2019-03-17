A couple was arrested for allegedly stealing former national shooter Vishwajeet Shinde’s belongings, including his shooting kit containing live cartridges, while he was travelling in a train, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place last Friday when Shinde, who works with the Western Railway, was on way to Mumbai from Delhi in the Sampark Kranti Express, an official at the Bandra railway police station said.

During the journey, Shinde realised that his belongings, including his shooting kit containing 3,800 live cartridges meant for practice, were stolen following which he informed the railway police, he said.

While probing the incident, the police checked the CCTV footage of Bandra railway station which showed Lalit Manojkumar Dhingan (28) and his wife Jyoti (25), both residents of Antop Hill area, getting down from the same train along with Shinde’s bag and taking a cab, he said.

The police managed to trace the cab and its driver informed that he dropped the couple at Antop Hill, he said.

They also managed to locate the rail ticket PNR number of the two accused and got their photos which were circulated in the area, the official said.

Acting on a specific tip-off, the police raided the residence of the accused on Saturday night, he said.

The official said during interrogation, the couple admitted to the theft and the police later recovered Shinde’s bag and shooting kit from them, he said.

Both the accused were subsequently arrested. They were on Sunday produced before a local court which remanded them in police custody, he added.