Court let off Nawab Malik with a mere warning in a defamation case filed by BJP’s Mohit Kamboj

Maharashtra cabinet minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik was granted bail in a second criminal defamation case filed by former president of BJP youth wing Mohit Kamboj alias Bharatiya.

Ever since the NCB raid on the Cordelia cruise case, Nawab Malik has held press conferences on multiple occasions exposing and making revelations in the case against the then NCB director Sameer Wankhede, other NCB officials and links with the ruling BJP government in the centre.

Nawab Malik in his press conference on the NCB raid on cruise ship had tried to link Kamboj with the raid in which Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested.

Malik had alleged that “Rishab Sachdeva, the brother-in-law of Mohit Kamboj, and two others were let off by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after their detention in the cruise rave party case.”

“Rishabh Sachdeva’s family members were also seen in the NCB office. How were they allowed to enter the NCB office? It shows that this is a fabricated case to frame Aryan Khan to target Shah Rukh Khan,” Malik had said in the press conference.

Kamboj had stated in his defamation complaint that Malik had grossly misused his dominant position to defame him and his family with highly speculative arguments without any evidence to substantiate his alleged malicious claims.

Kamboj’s plea also mentioned his political connections and stature in the BJP Yuva Morcha and stated that he has been engaged in business. It adds that the allegations levelled by Malik were malicious.

In December 2021, the Mazagaon metropolitan magistrate had issued a summons to Malik, asking him to appear before it.

On Wednesday, Malik remained present in the court, following which the magistrate granted him bail on a surety of Rs 15,000.

“The accused (Malik) is directed not to indulge in similar kind of offences alleged by the complainant against the complainant in future, otherwise the bail bond would be cancelled,” the court said in its order.