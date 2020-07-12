Bollywood’s angry young man was tested positive for Covid-19 Amitabh Bachchan, later his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter were reported positive too. Amitabh and Abhishek are admitted to Nanavati hospital, they are having mild symptoms and he is stable now. His wife Jaya however, has reported negative for Covid-19. Another news came in wherein Maharashtra’s Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has reported self-isolated himself after as many as 18 staff members of his official residence Raj Bhavan reported positive for Covid-19, though later he took to twitter to refute the reports, and said “I am fine and not self-isolating”, however the entry to Raj Bhavan has been restricted and the security is tightened.

Bachchan took to Twitter to share the news. He tweeted, “I have tested Covid positive, shifted to Hospital. hospital informing authorities. family and staff underwent tests; results awaited. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested! Soon after Amitabh Bachchan shared his coronavirus diagnosis, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan revealed he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Abhishek also took to Twitter and wrote, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state, on Saturday reported 8,139 new cases of Covid-19—the first time when the state crossed the 8,000-mark in a day—taking its tally to 146,600. The death toll of the state also breached 10,000-mark after 223 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The toll stands at 10,116, according to data released by the health department. Mumbai reported 1,284 new coronavirus disease cases, which have taken the city’s tally to 91,745.

Meanwhile, Veteran actress Rekha’s bungalow in Bandra has been sealed by the BMC after her security guard tested positive for coronavirus. The BMC has also put a board outside the premises declaring the place as a containment area. The security guard at Rekha’s house – Sea Spring – tested positive for the virus and he has been hospitalized at the BMC’s Covid-19 care facility in Bandra Kurla Complex since then, a civic official said. He added that BMC has sealed only a portion of the bungalow, which is standalone. Rekha is the latest Bollywood celebrity whose staff has been diagnosed with Covid-19 after Aamir Khan, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar.